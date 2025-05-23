BRS to tie up with BJP? Letter sparks speculation

11:29

K Kavitha

A handwritten 'feedback' letter purportedly written by Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha to her father and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), highlighting both the negative and positive aspects of the party's recent meeting, has sparked discussions in Telangana's political circles.



Though the authenticity of the letter has not been confirmed, neither Kavitha's office nor that of KCR has commented on it.



"As you (KCR) spoke for just two minutes, some people began speculating that there will be a tie-up with BJP in future. Even I personally felt that you should have spoken strongly (against Bharatiya Janata Party). It might be probably because I suffered (because of BJP). But you should have targeted BJP some more, Daddy," Kavitha mentioned in the letter written in Telugu and English.



Despite hours passing since it surfaced, the opposition party has not issued a denial.



The BRS celebrated its Silver Jubilee on April 27 in Warangal.



Kavitha cited Rao's silence in the meeting on key issues such as 42 per cent reservation for backward classes, Scheduled Castes categorisation, Waqf Amendment Act, and omission of Urdu from his address as reasons for the negative feedback



The BRS MLC was unavailable for immediate comment as she is currently in the United States to attend her son's graduation ceremony.



In the letter, she further said the congress government has lost its support among the grassroots and some BRS cadres now view the BJP as a viable alternative.



Kavitha added that a strong signal was sent to the party workers when the BRS chose not to contest the recent MLC elections, suggesting they might align with the BJP.



"Everybody expected that you would give specific programmes or guidelines in order to address the political scenario. At least now we can hold a plenary for one or two days. Elicit as many opinions from cadres and give them a guideline," she said, urging the former CM to act decisively.



The letter also expressed concerns that some Telangana movement activists were not treated properly or given a chance to speak during the Warangal event.



On a positive note, she praised her father for his stance on Operation Kagar and appreaciated his moment of silence for the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.



She concluded by congratulating him for the success of the Warangal meeting.



Meanwhile, BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju said he is unsure whether Kavitha actually wrote the letter currently in circulation.



Even if she did write it, there is nothing 'shaky' about it as the contents of the letter were feedback in nature.



"It is a very normal feedback given by a daughter to a father or by a leader to a supreme leader. It's like (letter) consolidating and passing the feedback that she got from people," he told PTI.



Asked about the comments of BJP and Congress leaders that the letter indicates internal rifts in the party, Dasoju said there are other issues which are more pertinent to people like paddy procurement and unemployment. -- PTI