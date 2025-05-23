HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

British Airways flight returns to B'luru after reaching Abu Dhabi due to glitch

Fri, 23 May 2025
Share:
18:00
File image
File image
British Airways flight BA118, which departed Bengaluru at 7.40 am on Friday, returned after reaching Abu Dhabi due to a technical issue, Bengaluru airport sources said. 

The flight later departed for London, its original destination, at 2.30 pm, according to sources. 

In response to a PTI email, a British Airways spokesperson said, "The aircraft landed safely back in Bengaluru as a precaution due to a technical issue. The aircraft was checked over and has since departed on its scheduled journey to London Heathrow." 

A passenger, Satish Medapati (@Smedapati), posted on 'X': "BA118 BLR-LON this morning returned to BLR after a few hours. We are still in the plane, but no valid information other than saying they have no info. Hope to get onto the skies soon (sic)." 

Satish did not respond to PTI's queries and has posted no further updates. Incidentally, London Heathrow Airport -- one of the world's busiest -- faced a major disruption on May 21 following a power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation. 

It was initially reported that the airport would remain closed through Friday. 

British Airways, in a statement posted early Friday on its official 'X' handle (@British_Airways), said it had operated around 90 per cent of its Saturday flying schedule. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Make in US or face 25% tariff: Trump to Apple
LIVE! Make in US or face 25% tariff: Trump to Apple

All conditions met: IMF defends $1 billion loan to Pak
All conditions met: IMF defends $1 billion loan to Pak

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said its executive board granted $1 billion in assistance to Pakistan this month after finding out that the country met all conditions and targets for it.

Flight with Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid air attack
Flight with Indian MPs lands in Moscow amid air attack

A flight carrying an Indian MP delegation to Moscow, led by DMK leader Kanimozhi, had to circle in the sky for a period of time due to a drone attack, but the aircraft later landed safely. The delegation, deputed by the Centre as part of...

India pushes to get Pakistan back in FATF 'grey list'
India pushes to get Pakistan back in FATF 'grey list'

India will argue for Pakistan's return to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list due to its alleged failure to combat money laundering and terror financing. The move comes after recent tensions between the two countries...

When India Nearly Eliminated Dawood...
When India Nearly Eliminated Dawood...

'6 shooters went to kill Dawood in Pakistan.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD