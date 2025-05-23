HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bihar's BJP MLA sentenced to three months in jail in assault case

Fri, 23 May 2025
A court in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday sentenced BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav and his associate to three months in jail in connection with a 2019 assault case. 

Additional district and sessions judge of Special MP/MLA court of Darbhanga, Suman Kumar Diwakar, dismissed Yadav's plea for relief and ordered immediate imprisonment. 

Yadav had filed an appeal against the verdict of the court which awarded him three months in jail and slapped a fine of Rs 500 in February, assistant public prosecutor Renu Jha told reporters. 

The next date of hearing in the case is on May 27, she said, adding both the MLA and his associate Suresh Yadav have been sent to jail and a fine of Rs 500 each slapped on them. 

Special judge-cum-additional chief judicial magistrate Karuna Nidhi Prasad Arya of the Special MP/MLA court in Darbhanga had sentenced the duo to three months imprisonment in February 2025 for voluntarily causing hurt to one Umesh Mishra on January 29, 2019. -- PTI

