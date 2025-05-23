HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
59 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Haryana's Palwal

Fri, 23 May 2025
The Haryana police arrested 59 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, allegedly staying without any legal documents during a raid at a brick kiln in the Palwal district on Friday, officials said police. 

They were working as labourers at a brick kiln. 

Fake identity documents have also allegedly been found with them, police said. 

The police are examining their documents and it is being ascertained when and how these people entered India illegally, they added. 

Inspector Dinesh Kumar of Utawad police station said that on the information of the intelligence department, a raid was conducted and 59 alleged Bangladeshis were taken into custody from the brick kiln. 

During questioning, they allegedly revealed that they had come to India from Bangladesh about 10 years ago by crossing the border illegally. 

Their names, addresses and identity details will be prepared and they will be sent back to Bangladesh, he added. 

"Action is being taken to deport them. Apart from these, if Bangladeshis are found anywhere else in the district, they will also be deported," said the spokesperson of Palwal police. -- PTI

