33 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

Fri, 23 May 2025
As many as 33 Maoists, among them 24 carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 91 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Friday, the police said. 

The surrender came days after security forces gunned down Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India-Maoist, and 26 other cadres in a fierce encounter in the forest of Abhujmad along the Bijapur-Narayanpur inter-district border on Wednesday. 

Twenty-four Maoists, including nine women, turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officials in Bijapur, citing disappointment with "inhuman" Maoist ideology, atrocities on local tribals by outlaws, and growing differences within the banned outfit, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said. 

The cadres said they were also impressed by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' (your good village) scheme, aimed at facilitating development works in remote villages around security camps, he said. 

Yadav said the development works being carried out in interior pockets, and villages getting access to basic amenities are also key reasons for the surrender. 

The surrendered Maoists were involved in attacks on security personnel, IED blasts and torching, he said. 

Of them, Hanumant Rao Anganpalli alias Rakesh (42), a company party member in PLGA battalion no. 2 of Maoists who was active since 1997, carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh, the official said. -- PTI

