Two pilgrims on Uttarakhand's Chardham Yatra die of heart attack

Thu, 22 May 2025
23:15
image
Two devotees died of heart attack during their pilgrimage to Gangotri and Yamunotri -- part of Uttarakhand's Char Dham, the police said on Thursday. 

Barkot SHO Deepak Kathait said that 83-year-old Moti Lal Sahu, a resident of Sindri in Jharkhand, suddenly fell ill while going to Yamunotri on Thursday morning near Ram Mandir on Yamunotri footpath. 

Sahu's family took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Kathait said, adding that he died of heart attack. 

In another incident, CP Ramesh (59), a resident of Bangalore, died of heart attack while going to Gangotri, the police said. 

He complained of chest pain, after which he was brought to Uttarkashi hospital. 

They said that Ramesh's condition worsened, after which doctors referred him to AIIMS Rishikesh. 

However, he again felt severe pain in his chest and died on the way. -- PTI

