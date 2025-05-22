HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Turkish firm in MP project under probe for drone co links

Thu, 22 May 2025
The remains of Pakistani drones shot down my Indian air defence system/Courtesy Indian Army on X
A Turkish firm involved in the ticket issuing mechanism of Indore's Bus Rapid Transit System is being probed for alleged links to a company from that nation which supplied drones to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said on Thursday. 

Several firms from Turkiye are facing the heat in India after the nation chose to support Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. 

The four-day operation between May 7 and 10 saw Indian forces eliminate terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as retaliation for the horrific April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed. 

"I have learned that a Turkish company, in a joint venture with another firm, is involved in the system for issuing tickets and collecting revenue from passengers in the BRTS corridor. It is being said that this company is directly linked to another Turkish firm that had supplied drones to Pakistan," Bhargav told reporters. 

"The Turkish company associated with the BRTS project is currently under investigation. If any link is found between this company and the one that sold drones to Pakistan, we will cancel its BRTS project contract. In any case, we are phasing out the BRTS corridor and no longer require the services of this company," he added. -- PTI

