Follow Rediff on:      
Trump again claims he 'settled' India-Pak conflict

Thu, 22 May 2025
11:43
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he "settled" the recent conflict between India and Pakistan through "trade".
 
"If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India. We settled that whole, and I think I settled it through trade," Trump said in remarks in the Oval Office during a meeting with visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
 
He said the US is doing a "big deal" with both India and Pakistan.
 
"And I said, 'What are you guys doing?', Trump said.
 
"Somebody had to be the last one to shoot. But the shooting was getting worse and worse, bigger and bigger, deeper and deeper into the countries. And we spoke to them, and I think we, you know, I hate to say we got it settled, and then two days later, something happens, and they say it's Trump's fault.
 
"But... Pakistan has got some excellent people and some really good, great leader. And India is my friend, Modi," Trump said to which the South African president replied "Modi, mutual friend".
 
"He's a Great guy and I called them both. It's something good," Trump said.
 
The US President has been repeatedly claiming that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan. -- PTI

