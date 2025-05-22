Telangana likely to witness heavy rain at isolated places

22:06

Several places in the state received heavy to moderate rainfall.





Narnoor in Adilabad district witnessed 126.8 mm of rainfall, followed by 82.3 mm of rain at Talamadugu in the same district, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.





The Met Centre of IMD here said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana during the coming few days.





Chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, who held a tele-conference with district collectors, enquired about the prevailing situation due to the rains.





He directed that the Collectors should follow the Standard Operating Procedures with regard to paddy purchase and that they should take measures to ensure that it is not damaged due to rain, an official release said.





He suggested that the district collectors, along with district in-charge ministers, should hold press conferences to inform people about the precautionary measures being taken by the government and the measures the citizens should take. -- PTI

The India meteorological department on Thursday issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning, at isolated places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and other districts in Telangana, followed by thunderstorm and lightning during the next few days.