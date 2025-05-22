HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Telangana likely to witness heavy rain at isolated places

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
22:06
File image
File image
The India meteorological department on Thursday issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning, at isolated places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and other districts in Telangana, followed by thunderstorm and lightning during the next few days. 

Several places in the state received heavy to moderate rainfall. 

Narnoor in Adilabad district witnessed 126.8 mm of rainfall, followed by 82.3 mm of rain at Talamadugu in the same district, the Telangana Development Planning Society said. 

The Met Centre of IMD here said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over Telangana during the coming few days. 

Chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, who held a tele-conference with district collectors, enquired about the prevailing situation due to the rains. 

He directed that the Collectors should follow the Standard Operating Procedures with regard to paddy purchase and that they should take measures to ensure that it is not damaged due to rain, an official release said. 

He suggested that the district collectors, along with district in-charge ministers, should hold press conferences to inform people about the precautionary measures being taken by the government and the measures the citizens should take. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Turkish firm in MP project under probe for drone co links
LIVE! Turkish firm in MP project under probe for drone co links

IPL Updates: O'Rourke gets the breakthrough
IPL Updates: O'Rourke gets the breakthrough

Celebi clearance revoked over unprecedented threat: Govt
Celebi clearance revoked over unprecedented threat: Govt

The Indian government defended its decision to revoke the security clearance of Turkey-based Celebi without warning, citing an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that giving a hearing or...

Indus treaty will remain in 'abeyance' until...: India
Indus treaty will remain in 'abeyance' until...: India

India has asserted that the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will remain in "abeyance" until Islamabad "credibly and irrevocably" abjures support to cross-border terrorism. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said...

SC reserves interim orders on 3 issues in Waqf Act
SC reserves interim orders on 3 issues in Waqf Act

The Supreme Court of India has reserved its interim orders on three key issues related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the power to denotify waqf properties, the composition of waqf boards, and the provision regarding...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD