HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tata Motors to launch 'all-new Altroz' at Rs 6.89 lakh!

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
16:13
Pic: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff
Pic: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff
Tata Motors is set to ignite the premium hatchback segment with the highly anticipated launch of its "All-New Altroz", reports Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Mumbai will be among the first cities to welcome this star hatchback, with an attractive inaugural price of Rs 6.89 lakh.

The Altroz, which has garnered significant buzz since its unveiling, promises to be a game-changer for Tata Motors, aiming to redefine expectations in its class. 

This aggressive pricing strategy indicates Tata Motors' intent to capture a substantial share of the competitive hatchback market right from the outset.

More details about the All-New Altroz coming soon on Rediff!

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security scare at Salman Khan's building; 2 arrested
LIVE! Security scare at Salman Khan's building; 2 arrested

Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins: Modi
Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India's enemies have learnt what happens when 'sindoor' becomes gunpowder and lauded India's armed forces for creating such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees. He also said...

K'taka HM may have gifted Rs 15-25 lakh to Ranya: Dy CM
K'taka HM may have gifted Rs 15-25 lakh to Ranya: Dy CM

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday continued its searches at places linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara as part of the probe into alleged gold smuggling-linked money laundering case against Kannada actress Ranya Rao and...

US was in United States: Jaishankar on Trump's ceasefire claim
US was in United States: Jaishankar on Trump's ceasefire claim

When asked whether both armies talked to each other, initiated by the Pakistani army, Jaishankar said, "Yes, we have a mechanism to talk to each other as a hotline. So, on the 10th of May, it was the Pakistani army which sent a message...

What Is Operation Kagar About?
What Is Operation Kagar About?

During Operation Kagar, 350 Naxalites have been killed so far, including some of the movement's top leaders.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD