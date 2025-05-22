Tata Motors to launch 'all-new Altroz' at Rs 6.89 lakh!

16:13

Pic: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff





Mumbai will be among the first cities to welcome this star hatchback, with an attractive inaugural price of Rs 6.89 lakh.





The Altroz, which has garnered significant buzz since its unveiling, promises to be a game-changer for Tata Motors, aiming to redefine expectations in its class.





This aggressive pricing strategy indicates Tata Motors' intent to capture a substantial share of the competitive hatchback market right from the outset.





Tata Motors is set to ignite the premium hatchback segment with the highly anticipated launch of its "All-New Altroz", reports