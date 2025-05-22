HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tata Motors to launch 'all-new Altroz' at Rs 6.8 lakh!

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
11:22
Pic: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff
Pic: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff
Tata Motors is set to ignite the premium hatchback segment with the highly anticipated launch of its "All-New Altroz", reports Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Mumbai will be among the first cities to welcome this star hatchback, with an attractive inaugural price of Rs 6.8 lakh.

The Altroz, which has garnered significant buzz since its unveiling, promises to be a game-changer for Tata Motors, aiming to redefine expectations in its class. 

This aggressive pricing strategy indicates Tata Motors' intent to capture a substantial share of the competitive hatchback market right from the outset.

More details about the All-New Altroz coming soon on Rediff!

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Guess who is playing APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic?
LIVE! Guess who is playing APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic?

'Free Palestine': 2 Israeli embassy staffers shot dead in US
'Free Palestine': 2 Israeli embassy staffers shot dead in US

'Horrific act of terror that the people of Israel are waking up to this morning. AG Pam Bondi called to let me know and was at the scene. 2 dead in shooting targeting Israeli embassy staffers outside Jewish Museum in Washington DC'

Settled via...: Trump again claims credit for India-Pak truce
Settled via...: Trump again claims credit for India-Pak truce

US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim that he settled the recent conflict between India and Pakistan through trade. Trump said the US is doing a "big deal" with both India and Pakistan, and he spoke to both Prime Ministers...

'Use Of Nuclear Weapons Becomes Dangerously Probable'
'Use Of Nuclear Weapons Becomes Dangerously Probable'

'Had this conflict gone on at the pace that it was continuing, the use of ground forces would have been inevitable.'

Man molests minor girl with pet cobra, arrested
Man molests minor girl with pet cobra, arrested

The police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor girl by scaring her with a cobra he kept illegally at his home, and cheating people, officials said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD