Sindoor runs in my veins, not blood: Modi @ Bikaner

There will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan; if talks, then only about Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Modi emphasised, adding that "India is not going to be scared of nuclear threats."





Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase in ICU, Modi said, and those out to wipe out 'sindoor' were reduced to dust.





In response to the terrorist attack on April 22, we destroyed nine biggest terror hideouts in 22 minutes, Modi said in Bikaner.





"When sindoor becomes an explosive, the result is for everyone to see, he added, to thundering applause from the public.





Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at a rally in Bikaner, Rajasthan.