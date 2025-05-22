HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punjab CM opposes Centre's move to deploy CISF at Nangal dam

Thu, 22 May 2025
14:57
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday condemned the Centre's move to deploy a contingent of 296 CISF personnel to secure the Nangal dam.

Questioning the Union government's move, Mann asked what was the need to deploy CISF personnel when Punjab Police was already providing security to the dam.

The chief minister also said that he will raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled for Saturday.

The Centre has sanctioned a contingent of 296 CISF personnel to provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the Nangal dam amid the standoff between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of water from the dam.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been asked to make a security deposit of Rs 8,58,69,600 in favour of the CISF for the 296 personnel. 

Addressing the media in Sangrur on Thursday, Mann said the deployment of CISF personnel will cost Rs 8.58 crore per annum, showing a copy of the Centre's letter in this regard.

"They say either the BBMB or Punjab will pay this money. What was the need for this when Punjab Police was already providing security to the dam for free? Why should we give money," Mann asked.

 "I will strongly oppose this move. We will neither allow money to be given through the BBMB nor from the state exchequer of the Punjab government," he added.

Questioning the intention of the Centre for deploying security cover, Mann asked whether it wanted to "steal" Punjab's share of water.

"We will not allow this," he asserted. -- PTI

