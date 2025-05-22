HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punjab and Haryana HC receives bomb threat mail

Thu, 22 May 2025
14:13
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday received a bomb threat e-mail, prompting the Chandigarh Police to launch a search of the court premises, officials said. 
 
Most parts the court complex have been evacuated and public entry has been restricted for the time-being, they said.

"An e-mail was sent to the registrar's office of the high court, claiming that an IED had been planted in the complex. On being informed, police launched a thorough search," Chandigarh Police SDPO (Central), Udaypal Singh, said.

On Wednesday, the deputy commissioner's office in Ambala was also evacuated for a brief period following a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said. -- PTI 

