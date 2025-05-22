Over 600 policemen transferred in Maharashtra's Beed district

21:40

Of these cops, in the ranks of constables to police sub-inspectors, 226 have completed 12 years in the same tehsil, the department said in a media release.





The district has nearly 2,100 policemen.





After sarpanch Deshmukh's murder, which had sparked a massive uproar and snowballed into a huge political issue, IPS officer Navneet Kanwat was transferred to Beed as the superintendent of police to overhaul the department.





The transfers were made on three criteria: cops who had completed five years in the same office; those who had served for 12 years in the same tehsil; and policemen whose villages fall within the jurisdiction of their respective police stations.





The transfer of drivers and upper-rank cops will take place next week, a senior police official said.





Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in the district, was abducted and killed in December for attempting to foil an extortion bid on an energy company.





NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is from Beed, resigned as a minister after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in connection with the murder.





Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 21 IPS officers in the rank of SPs across the state. -- PTI

The authorities on Thursday transferred 606 policemen in Maharashtra's Beed district, which had come under the spotlight after the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last year.