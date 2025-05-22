HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 600 policemen transferred in Maharashtra's Beed district

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
21:40
File image
File image
The authorities on Thursday transferred 606 policemen in Maharashtra's Beed district, which had come under the spotlight after the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last year. 

Of these cops, in the ranks of constables to police sub-inspectors, 226 have completed 12 years in the same tehsil, the department said in a media release. 

The district has nearly 2,100 policemen. 

After sarpanch Deshmukh's murder, which had sparked a massive uproar and snowballed into a huge political issue, IPS officer Navneet Kanwat was transferred to Beed as the superintendent of police to overhaul the department. 

The transfers were made on three criteria: cops who had completed five years in the same office; those who had served for 12 years in the same tehsil; and policemen whose villages fall within the jurisdiction of their respective police stations. 

The transfer of drivers and upper-rank cops will take place next week, a senior police official said. 

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in the district, was abducted and killed in December for attempting to foil an extortion bid on an energy company. 

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is from Beed, resigned as a minister after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in connection with the murder. 

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 21 IPS officers in the rank of SPs across the state. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Turkish firm in MP project under probe for drone co links
LIVE! Turkish firm in MP project under probe for drone co links

IPL Updates: O'Rourke gets the breakthrough
IPL Updates: O'Rourke gets the breakthrough

Celebi clearance revoked over unprecedented threat: Govt
Celebi clearance revoked over unprecedented threat: Govt

The Indian government defended its decision to revoke the security clearance of Turkey-based Celebi without warning, citing an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that giving a hearing or...

Indus treaty will remain in 'abeyance' until...: India
Indus treaty will remain in 'abeyance' until...: India

India has asserted that the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will remain in "abeyance" until Islamabad "credibly and irrevocably" abjures support to cross-border terrorism. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said...

SC reserves interim orders on 3 issues in Waqf Act
SC reserves interim orders on 3 issues in Waqf Act

The Supreme Court of India has reserved its interim orders on three key issues related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the power to denotify waqf properties, the composition of waqf boards, and the provision regarding...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD