HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Now, Pak expels Indian high commission official

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
08:33
image
Pakistan government on Thursday announced expulsion of a staffer of the Indian high commission.
 
India on Wednesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan high commission on charges of involvement in espionage, in the second such expulsion in a week, people familiar with the matter said.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the staffer at the Pakistan mission has been declared "persona non grata" for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status and that he has been given 24 hours to leave India.
 
On May 13, India had expelled another Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage.
 
Following India's action, Pakistan had also expelled an Indian staffer posted at the Indian high commission in Islamabad.
 
According to a statement by the Foreign Office, the "Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the High Commission of India, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities inconsistent with his privileged status. The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours," it said.
 
The Indian Charg d'affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey this decision. 
 
It was stressed that none of the diplomats or staff members of the Indian High Commission should misuse their privileges and status in any manner, the statement said.
 
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.
 
India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.
 
The hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Now, Pak expels Indian high commission official
LIVE! Now, Pak expels Indian high commission official

How Much Does Pakistan Spend On Defence?
How Much Does Pakistan Spend On Defence?

In 2024, Pakistan shelled out $10.2 billion in defence spends.

BSF destroys 5 Pak posts, terror launch pad across Jammu
BSF destroys 5 Pak posts, terror launch pad across Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed five Pakistani posts and a terrorist launch pad across the Jammu border in an operation, an officer said. The BSF retaliated after Pakistan targeted civilian areas and Indian establishments in a...

Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight hits hailstorm, lands safely
Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight hits hailstorm, lands safely

Videos of the moments of turbulence shared on social media showed panic-stricken passengers could be heard making religious supplications as the plane swayed.

Two killed as dust storm, rain lash Delhi; flight ops hit
Two killed as dust storm, rain lash Delhi; flight ops hit

A 22-year-old youth and a person with disability died, while at least 11 were injured, in separate rain-related incidents in the national capital on Wednesday evening. The incidents occurred amid sudden changes in weather in Delhi, as a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD