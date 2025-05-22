HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Month after massacre of tourists, Pahalgam locals count livelihood losses

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
16:37
image
A month after the deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, locals in the south Kashmir resort town stare at mounting livelihood losses, even as the perpetrators have managed to evade the massive crackdown launched by security forces to track them down.
 
While several top terrorists have been killed in various operations launched after the deadly April 22 attack at Baisaran meadows, the terrorists who carried out the massacre have eluded the security forces, officials said on Thursday.

Terrorists descended on the picturesque Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam on April 22 and shot dead 25 tourists and a local man who tried to save them.

Though the exact number of terrorists who carried out the attack is not known, sources have said there were between four and six terrorists.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the terrorists shot the victims after verifying their religion by asking them to recite the "kalma", the verse recited to profess Islamic faith.

The officials said the security forces were conducting relentless operations to track down the terrorists.

"They have managed to evade the security forces thus far but it won't be too long before we get them," a senior police officer said.

Thousands of suspects across Kashmir were called in for questioning while hundreds were detained as the security grid launched a massive crackdown to hunt down the perpetrators of the massacre.

Nearly 100 persons were booked under the Public Safety Act and sent to various jails.

There are reports that security forces also picked up youngsters who had already served terms for past associations with militancy.

Meanwhile, locals in Pahalgam and adjoining areas are counting their losses as tourists have stopped visiting.

"The place looks desolate. We used to have thousands of tourists on any given day in Pahalgam, providing livelihood opportunities for everyone -- shopkeepers, roadside vendors, ponywallahs, cab drivers and hoteliers," said tour operator Nasir Ahmad. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K
LIVE! Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K

SC reserves interim orders on 3 issues in Waqf Act
SC reserves interim orders on 3 issues in Waqf Act

The Supreme Court of India has reserved its interim orders on three key issues related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the power to denotify waqf properties, the composition of waqf boards, and the provision regarding...

A month after Pahalgam attack, killers still at large
A month after Pahalgam attack, killers still at large

A month after a deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, locals in the south Kashmir resort town are facing mounting livelihood losses. Despite a massive crackdown by security forces, the perpetrators of the attack have evaded...

NCP expels leader, son named in dowry, suicide cases
NCP expels leader, son named in dowry, suicide cases

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has expelled a local leader and his son after they were named in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case in Pune, India. The victim, Vaishnavi, allegedly hanged herself on May 16 after facing...

Bail plea deferred 27 times! SC irked over Allahabad HC
Bail plea deferred 27 times! SC irked over Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court of India granted bail to an accused in a cheating case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), criticizing the Allahabad High Court for adjourning the bail hearing 27 times. The Supreme Court...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD