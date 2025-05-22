HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Markets tumble in early trade; Sensex tanks over 700 points

Thu, 22 May 2025
10:20
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday mirroring weak trends in global equities amid the US fiscal worries along with debt concerns.
   
The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex tanked 578.3 points to 81,018.33 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 203.45 points to 24,610.
 
Later, the BSE benchmark traded 746.48 points lower at 80,832.82, and the Nifty quoted 233.80 points down at 24,575.65.
 
From the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest laggards.
 
Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.
 
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading lower while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted in the positive territory.
 
US markets ended sharply lower on Wednesday.
 
"Nifty rebounded on Wednesday, snapping a 3-day losing streak, but Thursday may see Bears retake control amid global weakness, US debt concerns, rising Covid-19 cases, and overbought technical," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said. -- PTI

