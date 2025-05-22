HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC refuses to quash FIR against Alt News co-founder Zubair

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
19:48
image
The Allahabad high court on Thursday refused to quash a first information report (FIR) lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair by the Ghaziabad Police, accusing him of promoting enmity among religious groups.

The FIR against Zubair was lodged following a complaint by an associate of controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand.

However, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Dr Y K Srivastava said Zubair may not be arrested during investigation.

The court directed that the investigation will proceed in pursuance of the FIR.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint by one Udita Tyagi, general secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust, who had claimed that Zubair posted a video clip of an old programme of Narsinghanand on October 3, 2024 with the intent to provoke violence by Muslims against him.

It was further alleged in the complaint that Zubair posted edited clips of the priest on X (formerly Twitter), containing Narsinghanand's alleged incendiary remarks on Prophet Muhammad to incite radical sentiments against the controversial priest.

In his post, he called the alleged speech of Narsinghanand 'derogatory', she complained.

In his writ petition, Zubair moved the high court, requesting it to quash of the FIR and provide protection from coercive action. In his plea, he stated that his X post does not call for violence against Narsinghanand.

Zubair said he had merely alerted the police authorities about Narsinghanand's actions and sought action according to law, and this could not amount to promoting disharmony or ill-will between two classes of people.

He also challenged the invocation of the defamation provision under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the grounds that seeking action against Narsinghanand by sharing his own videos, which are already in the public domain, cannot amount to defamation.

Earlier, after hearing counsels for the parties, the court had reserved its judgment on March 3.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Border talks with India advancing, says China
LIVE! Border talks with India advancing, says China

IPL Updates: LSG off to a good start
IPL Updates: LSG off to a good start

Haryana police forms SIT to probe Prof Mahmudabad case
Haryana police forms SIT to probe Prof Mahmudabad case

Acting on the Supreme Court's direction, Haryana's Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate two FIRs against Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad....

'Asim Munir's Aspiration Is Longevity'
'Asim Munir's Aspiration Is Longevity'

'Munir hopes to solidify his hold on power.'

'Use Of Nuclear Weapons Becomes Dangerously Probable'
'Use Of Nuclear Weapons Becomes Dangerously Probable'

'Had this conflict gone on at the pace that it was continuing, the use of ground forces would have been inevitable.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD