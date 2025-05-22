Haryana reports 3 Covid cases; patients isolated

23:48

Two cases were reported from Gurugram and one from Faridabad.

In Gurugram, a 31-year-old woman who returned from Mumbai recently was found to be positive.





A 62-year-old man with no travel history was also found infected. Both the patients have been isolated, the official said.





In Faridabad, a 28-year-old resident of Sehtpur in Palla area who has been working as a security guard, was found Covid-infected.





After suffering from fever, cough and cold for the last several days, he went to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.





A Covid test conducted there confirmed the infection, the official said.





Dr JP Rajliwal of Gurugram health department said, "In Gurugram, both of the patients have been kept in home isolation. The health department is keeping an eye on them. They have been advised to stay away from their families. The health department is identifying the people who came in contact with them so that their samples can also be tested."





In the Faridabad case, the health department has written a letter to the Safdarjung Hospital management asking them to provide the infected person's throat saliva samples.





"The variant will be confirmed after the report comes. At present, the young man and his entire family are healthy," said Dr Rambhagat of Faridabad district health department. -- PTI

