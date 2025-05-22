Guess who is playing APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic?

11:26





The film, titled Kalam: The Missile Man of India, was unveiled at the Cannes Film Market on Wednesday.





Dhanush shared the announcement along with the film's first poster on his Instagram account.





"I feel truly blessed and deeply humbled to be portraying the life of such an inspirational and magnanimous leader -- our very own Dr APJ Abdul Kalam sir," he wrote.





Kalam is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara of Abhishek Agarwal Arts.





Raut, known for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Adipurush, also posted the film update on his official X page.





"From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins India's Missile Man is coming to the silver screen. Dream big. Rise higher. #KALAM - The Missile Man of India @dhanushkraja @omraut #BhushanKumar @AbhishekOfficl @AAArtsOfficial," he wrote.





In a previous post, the director said he was representing India at the "iconic" Cannes Film Festival.





"Grateful to be part of this celebration of cinema on the global stage," he said. The 78th Cannes Film Festival will conclude on Saturday.

Tamil cinema star Dhanush is set to essay the role of former president and aerospace scientist APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic directed by Om Raut.