HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Share:

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jyoti Malhotra's police remand extended by 4 days
LIVE! Jyoti Malhotra's police remand extended by 4 days

Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins: Modi
Not blood but sindoor runs in my veins: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India's enemies have learnt what happens when 'sindoor' becomes gunpowder and lauded India's armed forces for creating such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go down on its knees. He also said...

US was in United States: Jaishankar on Trump's ceasefire claim
US was in United States: Jaishankar on Trump's ceasefire claim

When asked whether both armies talked to each other, initiated by the Pakistani army, Jaishankar said, "Yes, we have a mechanism to talk to each other as a hotline. So, on the 10th of May, it was the Pakistani army which sent a message...

What Is Operation Kagar About?
What Is Operation Kagar About?

During Operation Kagar, 350 Naxalites have been killed so far, including some of the movement's top leaders.

100-yr-old Hindu temple land illegally occupied in Pak
100-yr-old Hindu temple land illegally occupied in Pak

Land grabbers have illegally occupied the land surrounding a 100-year-old Shiv temple near Tando Jam in Pakistan's Sindh province, obstructing access to the temple and starting construction on the surrounding land. The Hindu community...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD