Female student booked in Pune for remarks on Prophet

The video clip, allegedly shared from the handle @Sharmishtha_19, triggered an outrage online with several users demanding action against the woman for her alleged offensive comments.





Taking cognisance of the viral clip and the subsequent uproar, Vimantal police registered an FIR against the woman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said.





"As per the preliminary information from social media posts, the woman resides in Vimannagar and studies at a reputed college in the area. She has been booked for promoting enmity between communities and hurting religious sentiments. Further investigation is underway," the official added. -- PTI

