Follow Rediff on:      
Did Aishwarya Rai pay tribute to Op Sindoor at Cannes?

Thu, 22 May 2025
16:29
image
Former Miss World, actor and Cannes regular for over 20 years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again owned the red carpet of the film festival gala in a Manish Malhotra ivory saree. But what got everyone talking, both online and elsewhere, was the vivid 'sindoor' in her hair parting.
 
Was it a subtle homage to Operation Sindoor, sindoor a key word at the centre of impassioned discourse across drawing rooms, offices and social media platforms? Was it her way of silencing long circling rumours of a rift with husband Abhishek Bachchan? Or just part of the carefully curated ivory and red look, complemented by Malhotra's custom ruby jewellery? 
 
The questions burst forth back home almost as soon as Aishwarya descended on the Croisette steps on Wednesday evening in Cannes and her photographs and videos went into rapid circulation. 

It is perhaps the first time that Aishwarya -- who served on the Cannes jury panel in 2003 and has been a regular on the red carpet since 2002 -- has sported sindoor, a vermilion line that signifies the married status of a Hindu woman in the festival.

For her appearance at the film festival ahead of the premiere of filmmaker Oliver Hermanus' historical drama "The History of Sound", she opted for a classic white handloom in a handwoven kadwa ivory Banarasi saree with a handwoven tissue drape and imperial heirloom of rubies. 
 
That her Cannes appearance came on the eve of one month of the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22) didn't go unnoticed. 

On Thursday, Malhotra re-shared a post on his Instagram Story which linked Aishwarya's look to Operation Sindoor.

"Aishwarya has been doing Cannes for years. Many of her choices in that time have been questionable. However in this @manishmalhotra05 sari (the look is being dubbed 'Operation Sindoor') she has a clear message. And that's fashion's superpower to say something with just one look. One of the most memorable looks," the post read.

Journalist Barkha Dutt was one of the many netizens who linked Aishwarya's sari-sindoor look to Indian armed forces missile strikes on May 7 in Pakistan in retaliation for the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

"This now viral image of Aishwarya Rai at Cannes seen by many to be a silent hat tip to Operation Sindoor," Dutt captioned her post on X.
 
A user on X called Aishwarya "a true patriot and Bhartiya Nari".
"Her putting sindoor at #Cannes is a clear tribute to the success of #OperationSindoor... #AishwaryaRaiBachchan," the post stated.
That sindoor touch is "so refreshing", wrote another. 

"Shame on the silence of the Khans not a word on #OperationSindoor. While Bollywood's biggest names stay quiet, Aishwarya stands tall, fearless, dignified, bold. True courage. That's what India deserves."

"I'm so proud of Aishwarya Rai. Regardless of all the hate, she showed up as strong and as beautiful as ever. That too wearing sindoor in the midst of Operation Sindoor," read another post.

Then there were some who called it a celebration of Sanatan culture.

"The Queen of Cannes! Aishwarya owns it like no one. Wearing Sindoor at the international platform empowers all the woman who still love to wear it, celebrating Sanatan culture. A big thank you for representing us! #Cannes2025 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan (sic)" read a post on X. -- PTI

