CoBRA commando, Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh operation

14:02

Representative image

A CoBRA commando of the CRPF and a Naxalite were killed during an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, officials said.

The operation is ongoing in Tumrel village area of the district. The operation is being led by the 210th battalion of CRPF's CoBRA and has troops from Chhattisgarh Police DRG and STF, the officials said.

A CoBRA commando has also been injured as per unconfirmed inputs, they said.

An IAF helicopter has been pressed into service to evacuate the injured, officials said.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is the special jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that is the lead force for these operations in the Left Wing Extremism affected states. -- PTI