HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Biz body in Indore announces fine on sellers of Chinese, B'deshi clothes

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
00:38
File image
File image
A garments association based in Indore has announced a Rs 1.11 lakh fine on any member shopkeeper selling clothes made in China and Bangladesh.

"Our organisation believes that the business of clothes made in China and Bangladesh is against Indian interests. Therefore, we have decided that if any of our member shopkeepers is found selling clothes made in these countries, they will be fined Rs 1.11 lakh," Indore Retail Garments Association president Akshay Jain told reporters.

He said that the amount collected in fine will be deposited in the Central government's fund for the Indian Army.

Jain claimed 600 businessmen in the city have so far agreed to the resolution that they will not sell clothes made in China and Bangladesh. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India expels second Pak High Commission official
India expels second Pak High Commission official

The ministry of external affairs said the official has been given 24 hours to leave the country.

LIVE! Dust storm, rain lash Delhi, flight ops hit
LIVE! Dust storm, rain lash Delhi, flight ops hit

IPL 2025 Updates: Santner, Bumrah leave DC in a mess
IPL 2025 Updates: Santner, Bumrah leave DC in a mess

Interim trade deal with US likely by July 8
Interim trade deal with US likely by July 8

India and the US are likely to agree on an interim trade agreement before July 8 with New Delhi pushing for full exemption from the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on domestic goods, an official said.The US on April 2 imposed an additional...

India slams Pakistan over Khuzdar Attack allegations
India slams Pakistan over Khuzdar Attack allegations

India has vehemently denied Pakistan's accusations of involvement in a bomb attack on a school bus in Balochistan's Khuzdar region, calling the allegations "baseless." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that Pakistan...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD