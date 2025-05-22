AI Better Grounded Than Crypto: Red Hat CTO

12:27

Aashish Aryan, Business Standard





The artificial intelligence (AI) hype cycle will have some elements right now that will not come to full realisation in the time to come, but the technology is more well-grounded and better than other other recent ones like cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Red Hat Chief Technology Officer Chris Wright said at a recent event.





"A better analogue will all of the hype we saw, maybe 15 years ago, for this new technology called Cloud. And Cloud ultimately has had a massive impact on businesses. In the early days, the sense was that the impact us within a year, but the journeys were much longer. For a very disruptive and critical technology, it may take a little longer," Wright said during a select media roundtable during the ongoing Red Hat Summit 2025.





The roundtable was also attended by the companys President and CEO Matt Hicks, Chief Product Officer Ashesh Badani, and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Brown.





The firm, which has its origins in being an infrastructure provider for companies, will continue to have the same functions even in the AI world, Hicks said.





"In the old days, it meant being able to boot a server and provide a stable base for applications to be built," Hicks said.





"In the AI world, there is not so much booting, but enabling any GPU (graphics processing unit) or any accelerator and then allowing any model to run on top of it."