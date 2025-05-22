HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

8th time Trump made claim, but Modi...: Cong on India-Pak truce

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
11:53
image
With United States President Donald Trump repeating his claim that he settled the recent conflict between India and Pakistan through trade, the Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not rejected this claim even once and asked what does this "silence" mean.
 
Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said this is the eighth time President Trump has made this claim that he got Operation Sindoor stopped.

"He claims to have used trade to get India to end Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Modi has not rejected this claim even once. What does this silence mean?" Khera said in a post on X.

In his remarks in the Oval Office during a meeting with visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump said, "If you take a look at what we just did with Pakistan and India. We settled that whole, and I think I settled it through trade." He said the US is doing a "big deal" with both India and Pakistan.

"And I said, 'What are you guys doing?'" Trump said.

"Somebody had to be the last one to shoot. But the shooting was getting worse and worse, bigger and bigger, deeper and deeper into the countries. And we spoke to them, and I think we, you know, I hate to say we got it settled, and then two days later, something happens, and they say it's Trump's fault.

"But... Pakistan has got some excellent people and some really good, great leader. And India is my friend, Modi," Trump said to which the South African president replied, "Modi, mutual friend".

"He's a Great guy and I called them both. It's something good,"  Trump said.

The US President has been repeatedly claiming that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sindoor runs in my veins, not blood: Modi @ Bikaner
LIVE! Sindoor runs in my veins, not blood: Modi @ Bikaner

US was in United States: Jaishankar on Trump's ceasefire claim
US was in United States: Jaishankar on Trump's ceasefire claim

When asked whether both armies talked to each other, initiated by the Pakistani army, Jaishankar said, "Yes, we have a mechanism to talk to each other as a hotline. So, on the 10th of May, it was the Pakistani army which sent a message...

'Asim Munir's Aspiration Is Longevity'
'Asim Munir's Aspiration Is Longevity'

'Munir hopes to solidify his hold on power.'

SC halts ED probe against Tamil Nadu liquor retailer
SC halts ED probe against Tamil Nadu liquor retailer

The Supreme Court of India has stayed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering probe against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), a state-run liquor retailer, citing concerns about the ED's alleged overreach...

Jayant Narlikar: A Voice That Lit The Cosmos
Jayant Narlikar: A Voice That Lit The Cosmos

'When Dr Murli Manohar Joshi wanted to start a course on astrology, Jayant was the first one to have the courage to stand up and say astrology is not science.''That's a very rare quality -- to stand up to authority.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD