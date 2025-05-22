2 Israel embassy staffers shot dead in US

09:50

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, were shot dead on Wednesday evening near the Jewish Museum.





The shooting occurred just steps away from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Washington Field Office, located in Northwest DC.





US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the deaths in a post on X, stating that an active investigation is underway and that federal authorities are coordinating with local law enforcement to determine the full circumstances.





"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice," Noem said.





Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism."