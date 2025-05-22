HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 Israel embassy staffers shot dead in US

Thu, 22 May 2025
Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, were shot dead on Wednesday evening near the Jewish Museum.

The shooting occurred just steps away from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Washington Field Office, located in Northwest DC. 

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the deaths in a post on X, stating that an active investigation is underway and that federal authorities are coordinating with local law enforcement to determine the full circumstances.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice," Noem said. 

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism."

2-3 terrorists trapped as encounter breaks out in J-K
2-3 terrorists trapped as encounter breaks out in J-K

The firefight took place between the security forces and the suspected terrorists during a search operation following a tip-off about their presence in the Shingpora area of Chhatru, they said.

'Spy' Jyoti was in touch with Pak officer since 2023: Police
'Spy' Jyoti was in touch with Pak officer since 2023: Police

Malhotra, behind bars on suspicion of espionage, had been in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, the Pakistani staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023, a source said.

'Use Of Nuclear Weapons Becomes Dangerously Probable'
'Use Of Nuclear Weapons Becomes Dangerously Probable'

'Had this conflict gone on at the pace that it was continuing, the use of ground forces would have been inevitable.'

How Much Does Pakistan Spend On Defence?
How Much Does Pakistan Spend On Defence?

In 2024, Pakistan shelled out $10.2 billion in defence spends.

