TMC orchestrated Murshidabad violence against Hindus: BJP

15:09

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday claimed that the report of a probe committee set up by the Calcutta high court to look into the recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district has exposed that it was carried out against Hindus at the behest of some Trinamool Congress leaders.

Citing the panel report on the violence that was triggered by anti-Waqf protests last month, the BJP demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against the concerned Trinamool leaders.





Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also demanded Banerjee to apologise for the "misdeeds" of her party leaders.





The report submitted to the high court by the three-member committee noted that a local councillor directed the attacks in Dhulian town on April 11 even as the local police remained "inactive and absent".





According to the report, the agitations against the amendments made to the Waqf Act started on April 4 across the Jangipur police district in Murshidabad, which turned violent from April 8.





Two persons -- Haragobinda Das and his son Chandan Das -- were killed by a mob on April 12 at Jafrabad under the Samserganj police station limits, the report said.





Reading out the key points from the report, Trivedi said, "All the attacks were carried out from 2 pm onwards on April 11 under the instructions of local councillor Mehboob Alam, but the police and the administration did nothing."





As many as 113 houses were damaged in the violence, forcing people to flee to other locations for safety, the BJP spokesman said.





"If Hindus were selectively killed in Pahalgam, attempts were made in Murshidabad to selectively kill Hindus and destroy their houses. Violence was carried out against the Hindus in a well-planned manner at the behest of Trinamool leaders," Trivedi alleged.





"I want to ask Mamata Banerjee, when will she take action against these leaders? When will she apologise for the insulting and mocking statements of her party leaders about those killed? All the facts are now coming out in the report of the court-appointed SIT," Trivedi said. -- PTI