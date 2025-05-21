Telcos upset with freeing up 6GHz band, move DoT

12:46

The DoT proposal -- aimed at boosting WiFi services -- allows the unlicensed use of the 5925-6425 MHz range (the lower lower 6GHz band) for low-power indoor and very low-power outdoor access, without prior authorisation or frequency assignment.





Telcos argue this move will restrict critical spectrum availability for mobile services, hampering long-term 5G coverage.





So far, limited spectrum has forced Bharti Airtel to re-farm its existing mid-band spectrum to support soaring 5G traffic, while Reliance Jio has pushed for more airwaves in the 3.5GHz band, according to the sources.





Part of the coveted mid-band spectrum -- which offers a balance of coverage and capacity -- the 6GHz band has long been contested between mobile operators and tech firms.





A senior private-sector telecom executive said the 6GHz band is "critical for national-scale 5G coverage" and that telcos will soon raise the issue formally with the government.





The DoT is accepting feedback on the draft for 30 days A recent report by global industry group GSM Association (GSMA) suggests India could save up to $10 billion annually in 5G network deployment by allocating the 6GHz band for licensed use.





The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) -- whose members include Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea -- has claimed that India needs free up 1200MHz of mid-band spectrum, particularly in the 6GHz range, to meet the IMT-2020 global standard for 5G user experience.





That benchmark requires speeds of 100 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink in dense urban environments.





"Jio's approach aligns with global operators," one telecom executive said. "With many countries reserving most or all of the 6GHz band for unlicensed use like Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, carriers are depending on C-band and mid-band spectrum (3.3-3.8 GHz) for 5G networks."





In December 2023, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) designated the 6425-7125 MHz range for licensed mobile operations during the World Radiocommunication Conference.





Major economies, such as the US and South Korea, have already allocated the entire 6 GHz band (5925-7125 MHz) for unlicensed use. After opening the full band for Wi-Fi use, Brazil later changed policy to dedicate the upper end of the band towards mobile telephony.





In the UK, consultation is ongoing to decide the use of the upper end of this band.





Subhayan Chakraborty/Business Standard

