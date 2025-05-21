HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Tea from Nepal entering Bengal, affecting 'Darjeeling' variety: Mamata

Wed, 21 May 2025
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said tea of cheaper quality from Nepal was entering the state and affecting the state's renowned 'Darjeeling' variety. 

She questioned why tea importers from the neighbouring country were given tax-free benefits while the state government had to cough up a tariff of 40 percent and directed chief secretary Manoj Pant to write a strong letter to the Centre. 

"We are facing a serious problem. Tea from Nepal is coming here. It is coming at a very cheap price because they do not have to pay any tax... and we have to pay a tax of 40 percent. This is getting mixed up in our tea, affecting the quality. I will tell the Labour department to highlight this. They are mixing it with Darjeeling tea and deteriorating the quality. I will ask the chief secretary to write a strong letter to the Centre," Banerjee said. 

The Bengal CM, who was addressing an administrative review meeting in Silliguri, also urged officials to install machines on the borders of the state with Nepal to keep a check on tea imported from the neighbouring country. 

"We are not against any country. But the Centre cannot do it. We have to pay tax, and they (Tea traders from Nepal) will have to pay no tax. This is wrong. They cannot brand their tea as Darjeeling tea. Install machines in the bordering areas to keep a check on this," she said. 

Talking about river erosion in Malda, Banerjee said the Union government has "stopped" releasing funds despite her government sending a proposal of Rs 1,064 crore. -- PTI

