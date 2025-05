17:09

Benchmark stock index Sensex rebounded on Wednesday, snapping its three-day falling streak on the back of buying in blue-chips HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and a firm trend in Asian peers.





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 410.19 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 81,596.63 with 24 of its constituents ending higher and six ending lower.





During the day, it surged 835.2 points or 1.02 per cent to a high of 82,021.64. The NSE Nifty climbed 129.55 points or 0.52 per cent to 24,813.45. -- PTI