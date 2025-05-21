Rupee falls 1 paisa to close at 85.59 against US dollar

23:52





Forex traders said market sentiment soured under pressure from rising US Treasury yields and persistent foreign fund outflows.





However, positive domestic markets and a weak US dollar index cushioned the downside.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.65 and moved between an intra-day high of 85.53 and a low of 85.70 against the greenback.





The unit ended the session lower at 85.59, registering a fall of 1 paisa over its previous closing level.





On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 16 paise to close at 85.58 against the US dollar. -- PTI

