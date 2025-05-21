HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Prima facie case against Sonia, Rahul made out: ED

Wed, 21 May 2025
11:21
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told a Delhi court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering was made out against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald matter.
   
The ED made the submission before special judge Vishal Gogne during the opening submissions on whether to take cognisance of the matter.
 
The judge, meanwhile, directed the ED to supply a copy of its chargesheet in the matter to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, based on whose private complaint the ED lodged the present case.
 
The arguments in the matter are currently underway.
 
The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by Swamy on June 26, 2014. -- PTI




