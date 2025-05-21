HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 26 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh

Wed, 21 May 2025
Share:
12:16
image
More than 26 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests along the border of Narayanpur-Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday.
  
A 'supporter' of police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the gunfight, they said.

The encounter took place in dense forests between Abhujmad and Indravati national park area when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police from four districts was out on anti-Naxal operation, said deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

"More than 26 Naxalites, some of them probably top cadres, were killed. One supporter of the police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the action," said Sharma, who holds the home portfolio.

Combing operations are still underway, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ashoka varsity professor gets bail over Sindoor post
LIVE! Ashoka varsity professor gets bail over Sindoor post

Over 26 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
Over 26 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

A 'supporter' of police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the gunfight, they said.

Prima facie case against Sonia, Rahul made out: ED to court
Prima facie case against Sonia, Rahul made out: ED to court

The ED made the submission before special judge Vishal Gogne during the opening submissions on whether to take cognisance of the matter.

'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'
'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'

'When one air force (India's) hits the other's airbases with impunity and that air force (Pakistan's) is not able to respond, then the air force, which has put the other's airbases out of commission, has won.'

Actor's wife, 2 others booked for reciting Pak poet's poem
Actor's wife, 2 others booked for reciting Pak poet's poem

Police on Tuesday said they have started recording statements of people associated with the controversial Veera Sathidar memorial programme held on May 13 in Nagpur, where the poem was recited, while an official informed investigation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD