22:58

File image





A call regarding the incident was received at 8.11 pm, he said.





While the fire official said five to six people were injured in the incident, deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said no one was reported injured in the incident. -- PTI

At least five people were injured after a grill of an old foot over bridge fell near Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Wednesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.