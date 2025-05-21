HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India expels 2nd Pakistani High Commission official

Wed, 21 May 2025
India on Wednesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on charges of indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the official has been given 24 hours to leave the country.

It said the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was issued a demarche to this effect.

"He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner," the MEA said in a statement.

On May 13, India expelled a Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage.  -- PTI

