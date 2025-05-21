Dust storm, rain lash Delhi, flight ops hit

22:34

"Our flight schedules are currently impacted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm sweeping across Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata," IndiGo said in a post on X.





Air India, in a post on X, said rain and thunderstorms may disrupt flights to/from Delhi this evening.





"Due to bad weather (thunderstorm with heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/ arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Additionally, traffic movement to the airport might be affected due to heavy rains," SpiceJet said in a post on X.





Strong winds and dust storms hit several parts of the capital, with the city's primary weather station in Safdarjung recording wind speeds of 79 kmph, while Palam reported 74 kmph, Pragati Maidan 78 kmph, and Pitampura 65 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department.





In the three hours between 5.30 PM and 8.30 PM, Safdarjung recorded 12.2 mm of rainfall.





Other stations also reported showers, Mayur Vihar recorded 13 mm, and Pitampura reported 5 mm of rainfall.





The Delhi Traffic Police, through its official social media platforms, issued a traffic alert stating that traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Neela Gumbad towards Ashram due to the uprooting of a tree opposite P S Nizamuddin.

