HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ashoka varsity professor gets bail over Sindoor post

Wed, 21 May 2025
Share:
12:48
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, arrested for his alleged offensive social media posts on Operation Sindoor, but refused to stay the investigation against him.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotisar Singh directed the Haryana DGP to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an IG rank officer and including an SP rank woman officer within 24 hours for investigating the case.

The bench, which examined the online post by the professor, who heads the political science department in the Sonipat-based Ashoka University, questioned his choice of words, saying they were used deliberately to humiliate, insult, or put others in discomfort.

The bench told senior advocate Kapil Sibal that although everybody has the right to freedom of expression, statements by Mahmudabad were was what is called "dog whistling" in law.

"At the time when so many things were happening in the country, where was the occasion for him to use these kinds of words which could be insulting, humiliating and putting others in discomfort. He is a learned man, he cannot be said to be short of words," Justice Surya Kant said during the hearing.

The bench restrained the professor from writing any further online posts on the recent India-Pakistan conflict and asked him to cooperate with the SIT investigation.

On Tuesday, a court in Sonipat sent Mahmudabad to judicial custody till May 27. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ashoka varsity professor gets bail over Sindoor post
LIVE! Ashoka varsity professor gets bail over Sindoor post

Over 26 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
Over 26 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

A 'supporter' of police was killed and a police jawan was injured in the gunfight, they said.

Prima facie case against Sonia, Rahul made out: ED to court
Prima facie case against Sonia, Rahul made out: ED to court

The ED made the submission before special judge Vishal Gogne during the opening submissions on whether to take cognisance of the matter.

'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'
'Why Couldn't Pakistan Stop Indian Attacks?'

'When one air force (India's) hits the other's airbases with impunity and that air force (Pakistan's) is not able to respond, then the air force, which has put the other's airbases out of commission, has won.'

Actor's wife, 2 others booked for reciting Pak poet's poem
Actor's wife, 2 others booked for reciting Pak poet's poem

Police on Tuesday said they have started recording statements of people associated with the controversial Veera Sathidar memorial programme held on May 13 in Nagpur, where the poem was recited, while an official informed investigation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD