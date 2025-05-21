HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Andhra govt to end doorstep ration delivery from June 1

Wed, 21 May 2025
23:18
File image
File image
Andhra Pradesh civil supplies minister N Manohar announced on Wednesday that ration distribution through Mobile Dispensing Units (MDU) vehicles will end from June 1 and be replaced by fair price shops. 

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, on Tuesday, decided to discontinue the YSRCP-era method of distributing ration door-to-door through vehicles and restore the earlier system of dispensing ration through fair price shops. 

Due to alleged discrepancies, the state has opted for this change starting June 1, requiring beneficiaries to visit fair price shops to collect their ration. 

"Door delivery will continue only for beneficiaries aged above 65 years and people with disabilities, ensuring no inconvenience during the transition," said Manohar in a press release. 

Since the decision taken by the TDP-led NDA government is highly sensitive', essential commodity distribution will be carried out without causing any inconvenience to beneficiaries, the minister added. 

Further, Manohar said the government will provide relaxations and ease rules to resolve "technical issues" faced by the public regarding ration card applications. -- PTI

