750 pilgrims selected for this year's Kailash Manasarovar yatra

The resumption of the yatra is being seen as an attempt to normalise India-China relationship that was severely hit by the eastern Ladakh border standoff.





This year's pilgrimage will begin in June and continue until August, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.





The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was suspended initially in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently because of the military standoff between the two sides on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.





The pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in China's Tibet Autonomous Region holds religious significance to Hindus as well as Jains and Buddhists.





The MEA is the organiser of the pilgrimage.





Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh conducted the computerised draw for selection of the people who had registered online for the pilgrimage.





The pilgrims were selected in the draw through a "fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced" selection process, the MEA said.





It said 5,561 people including 4,024 men and 1,537 women applicants had registered online for the pilgrimage. A total of 750 pilgrims were selected, it said.





They will travel in five batches of 50 pilgrims via the Lipulekh route, and 10 batches of 50 yatris each through the Nathu La route, according to the MEA.





"Both routes are now fully motorable, and involve very little trekking," it said in a statement.

