HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

296 CISF personnel sanctioned for Bhakra dam security amid dispute

Wed, 21 May 2025
Share:
21:57
File image of Bhakra dam
File image of Bhakra dam
The Centre has sanctioned a contingent of 296 armed CISF personnel for providing a counter-terrorist security cover to the Bhakra dam amid the continuing standoff between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of water from the dam, official sources said Wednesday. 

They said the Union home ministry has directed that the force be deployed at the dam, located in Nangal along the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border, in view of threat perception reports prepared for it by central intelligence and security agencies. 

A total of 296 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel will be deployed at the Bhakra dam for securing it against any sabotage or terrorist attack-like threat, the sources said. 

The force will take position as soon as logistics and accommodation issues are addressed for the troops there, they said. 

The Centre's decision comes amid a dispute between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of its water. 

Union home secretary Govind Mohan on May 2 chaired a high-level meeting which advised to carry out the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water from Bhakra dam to Haryana for some days to meet the state's urgent water requirements. 

The two states are at loggerheads over the distribution of water with the AAP government in Punjab refusing to share water from the Bhakra dam, saying the neighbouring state has already utilised its share of water. 

Bhakra dam is Asia's second tallest at 225.55 m after the 261m Tehri dam. --PTI

TOP STORIES

India expels second Pak High Commission official
India expels second Pak High Commission official

The ministry of external affairs said the official has been given 24 hours to leave the country.

LIVE! Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight hits turbulence, lands safely
LIVE! Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight hits turbulence, lands safely

IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul, Faf perish; DC in big trouble
IPL 2025 Updates: Rahul, Faf perish; DC in big trouble

Army destroys 20 infiltration posts after Pahalgam attack
Army destroys 20 infiltration posts after Pahalgam attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistani terror infrastructure and posts in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Over 600 artillery shells were fired in three days,...

'Government Can't Use Me As A Football'
'Government Can't Use Me As A Football'

'...by saying since you have come say everything against your party.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD