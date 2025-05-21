HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 killed, at least 11 hurt in rain-related incidents in Delhi

Wed, 21 May 2025
23:44
An illuminated view of Rashtrapati Bhawan amid rain, in New Delhi on Wednesday/ANI Photo
A 22-year-old youth and a person with disability died, while at least 11 were injured, in separate rain-related incidents in the national capital Wednesday evening, the police said. 

Around 7.50 pm, a high-beam electricity pole collapsed during a thunderstorm near the Lodhi Road flyover in southeast Delhi, close to the Nizamuddin area. 

The pole fell in the middle of the road, hitting the disabled man who was passing by on a tricycle. 

"He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance but was declared brought dead," a police officer said. 

The identity of the man is being ascertained. 

According to an eyewitness, the wind was so strong that even trees and poles swayed dangerously. 

Suddenly, the electric pole snapped and fell, crushing the man beneath it. In another incident, a 22-year-old man died after a tree fell on him and two motorcycles in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area at around 8.15 pm. -- PTI

