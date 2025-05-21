HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
12-year-old girl raped by five minors in UP school, all accused held

Wed, 21 May 2025
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a school building here by five minor boys, who have all been detained by the police, an official said on Wednesday. 

Both the survivor and the perpetrators belonged to a Dalit community and lived in the same locality in Moradabad district, the official said. 

The accused -- aged between 12 and 15 years and students of Classes 7 to 9 -- lured the girl to the school building near her house, drugged her with an intoxicant in a cold drink, and committed the crime. 

After the assault, the accused allegedly recorded her video and threatened to upload it on social media if she spoke out, the official said. 

The incident came to light when a neighbour, after seeing the video, informed the girl's mother, who then filed an FIR on May 20. 

The mother informed police that the incident took place on May 8 evening. She said the five boys lured her daughter, who was playing outside the house, to the school building and committed the crime. 

Inspector Manish Saxena said, "All the five accused, who also belong to the Dalit community and live in the same area as the victim, have been taken into custody and medically examined." 

The police will present them before the Juvenile Justice Board, Saxena added. -- PTI

