Trump donor Elon Musk to cut political spending

Tue, 20 May 2025
21:56
Elon Musk, a major donor to President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, announced on Tuesday that he is planning to reduce his political contributions going forward, reported the Associated Press.

Speaking via video conference at a Bloomberg forum in Doha, Qatar, Musk stated, "I'm going to do a lot less in the future." When asked why, he simply replied, "I think I've done enough."

His decision could pose a challenge for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, where financial backing plays a crucial role.

Musk's retreat from politics follows a period of deep involvement, including spending at least $250 million on Trump's campaign and even organising some of his own rallies.

He also participated in a Wisconsin Supreme Court race earlier this year, though his preferred candidate was defeated.

Observers suggest Musk may be disillusioned after his experience with the Department of Government Efficiency, an initiative he supported that has failed to meet its federal cost-cutting targets.   -- Agencies

LIVE! Trump donor Elon Musk to cut political spending

IPL 2025 Updates: Suryavanshi brings up his fifty

No air defence guns deployed in Golden Temple: Army

The Army Tuesday said no air defence guns or any other air defence resource were deployed within the Golden Temple premises during Operation Sindoor.

Pak promotes Gen Munir to the rank of field marshal

Pakistan government on Tuesday decided to promote Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal for his role in the recent conflict with India, making him the second top military officer in the country's history to be...

Presumption of validity in favour of Waqf law, says SC

Underscoring the 'presumption of constitutionality in favour of law', the Supreme Court on Tuesday said petitioners challenging the waqf law needed a 'strong and glaring' case for interim relief.

