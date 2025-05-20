HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stick to 3 issues in Waqf hearing, Centre urges SC

Tue, 20 May 2025
Share:
12:44
ANI Photo
ANI Photo
The Centre on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to confine the hearing on pleas challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act for passing interim orders to three issues, including the power to denotify properties declared as waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih was asked by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to confine the proceedings identified by the earlier bench. 

"The court had earmarked three issues. We had filed our response to these three issues. However, the written submissions of the petitioners now exceed several other issues. I have filed my affidavit in response to these three issues. My request is to confine it to the three issues only," the law officer said. 

The submission was opposed by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for those challenging the provisions of the 2025 law, that there cannot be any piecemeal hearing. 

One of the issues is the power to denotify properties declared as waqf by courts, waqf-by-user or waqf by deed. 

The second issue raised by the petitioners relates to the composition of state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council, where they contend only Muslims should operate except ex-officio members. 

The third issue relates to a provision that says a waqf property will not be treated as a waqf when the collector conducts an inquiry to ascertain if the property is government land. 

The hearing is underway and Sibal commenced advancing submissions and is referring to the background of the case.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata nephew to represent TMC in all-party outreach
LIVE! Mamata nephew to represent TMC in all-party outreach

'Military infra at PoK decimated, to take months to rebuild'
'Military infra at PoK decimated, to take months to rebuild'

'We completely destroyed at least three posts, an ammunition depot, fuel storage facility, and gunnery, among other targets. Our retaliation was so devastating that it will take Pakistan at least 8-12 months to rebuild, possibly longer'

Roads flooded, houses submerged as rains batter B'luru
Roads flooded, houses submerged as rains batter B'luru

Commuters had a harrowing time wading through the knee-deep water in many places, including near Manyata Tech Park, which houses offices of many multinational companies, and Silk Board Junction.

'Nothing Wrong If We Rewrite The Constitution'
'Nothing Wrong If We Rewrite The Constitution'

'The time has come to have a relook at the Constitution as every document has a shelf life.'

Attempt to derail 2 trains, including Rajdhani, foiled in UP
Attempt to derail 2 trains, including Rajdhani, foiled in UP

The loco pilot of a Rajdhani Express (20504) on its way to Dibrugarh in Assam from Delhi applied the emergency brake after spotting the obstruction. He removed it and informed railway officials, police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD