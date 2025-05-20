Shockingly untrue: Golden Temple granthi on army's claim

16:25

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday refuted the statement of Indian Army's in-charge of air defence Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, that Golden Temple head granthi had permitted the deployment of air defence guns in the shrine complex to counter potential drone and missile threats from Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

In an interview with ANI, Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha said that the Golden Temple's lights were switched off for the first time in history to facilitate better detection and engagement of enemy drones, which helped the Indian defence forces spot and engage enemy drones more clearly.





"Additional Head Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, has called the statement shockingly untrue and outrightly rejected it," the SGPC said on X.





The post said, "He clarified that the management of Sri Harmandar Sahib had cooperated with the district administration's guidelines regarding the city-wide blackout by switching off exterior and upper lights of the complex within the specified time frame. However, lights at locations where religious code of conduct (Maryada) is observed were kept on, and the sanctity the religious place was maintained with full responsibility."





Giani Amarjeet Singh asserted that the claim made by the Army officer that the Head Granthi gave permission for the deploying air defence guns duringOperation Sindhoor is "completely false".





He emphasised that no such permission was ever granted, nor was any such deployment allowed at this sacred site.





He reiterated that the daily religious practices at Sri Darbar Sahib, the Langar of Guru Ramdas Ji, places of Sri Akhand Path Sahib, and other related gurdwaras were conducted as per strict protocols, and no one has the right to interfere with them.