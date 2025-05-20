Sharp fall in markets erode Rs 5.64 lakh cr from investors' wealth

23:57

Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 5.64 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets fell sharply, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 873 points, dragged down by decline in blue-chips HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.





Retreating from early highs, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 872.98 points or 1.06 per cent to settle at 81,186.44.





During the day, it dropped 905.72 points or 1.10 per cent to 81,153.70.





The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 5,64,594.68 crore to Rs 4,38,03,259.51 crore ($5.13 trillion). -- PTI