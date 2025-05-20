Sena-UBT extends support to all-party delegations

17:13

Days after it raised a call for boycotting all-party delegations, the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Tuesday said the party would support India's global outreach on terror in the 'national interest' after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called up Uddhav Thackeray.





The Sena-UBT also stated that the Centre should follow the protocol of informing parties about these delegations to avoid 'chaos and mismanagement'.





"Union Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to Uddhav Thackeray over the telephone on Sunday to discuss his party's participation in the all-party delegations visiting various countries," the Sena-UBT stated on X.





The party said it was reassured that the delegations are about articulating India's stand against terrorism and not about politics.





"On being reassured, we have also assured the government that we will do what is right and what is needed for our country via this delegation," the Sena-UBT said.





It said the party's Rajya Sabha member, Priyanka Chaturvedi, will be a part of delegations with other MPs nationwide.





Notably, Sena-UBT spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday said constituents of the INDIA bloc should have boycotted the Union government's move to send all-party delegations to different countries, claiming they will defend the 'sins and crimes' committed by the government. -- PTI